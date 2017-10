Inmates attacked several staffers at the Oahu Community Correctional Center Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the Public Safety Department says the assault happened at around 7:00 p.m.

She says the situation was quickly brought under control and inmates in the module were all placed on lockdown.

We’re told the OCCC staffers were not seriously injured.

It’s still unclear what prompted the attack, but an investigation is underway.

