Martinez resigns as Kaiser’s head football coach

Eleven days after Kaiser High School decided to cancel the remainder of their football season, head coach Arnold Martinez has stepped down.

Billy Hull of the Hawaii Prep World first reported that Martinez would be leaving via resignation letter.

Martinez was caught up in a controversy with parents of players on the football team while the Cougars forfeited games due to a low amount of players on the roster.

Last week, Martinez’ attorney told KHON2 that the coach had taken out restraining orders due to the fear for his safety.

In his two seasons atop the program, Martinez led the Cougars to a 2-8 record on the field with six forfeitures in 2017.

