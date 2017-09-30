Rainbow Warriors drop third straight in blowout loss to CSU

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warrior football team dropped its third straight game with a 51-21 loss Saturday at Aloha Stadium. With the loss, UH fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain West.

Playing their first home game in nearly a month, the Rainbow Warriors had difficulty getting on track, while the Rams jumped on UH early and never let up. CSU (3-2, 1-0 MW) scored 24 points before UH would get on the board and took a 31-7 lead at the half.

The Rams ultimately scored on each of their first seven drives extending into the third quarter to take a 44-14 lead and finished the game with 610 yards of total offense. The loss was UH’s fourth straight home conference setback dating back to last year.

Rams quarterback Nick Stevens threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-22 passing. His first two touchdowns went to Detrich Clark for 36 and 38 yards respectively, setting an early tone. But it Michael Gallup who was his favorite target, as Gallup caught eight passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. The 212 receiving yards were the fourth-most ever by a UH opponent.

UH racked up 512 yards of offense on its end, though a slow start doomed them. Dru Brown finished with his fourth career 300-yard game completing 31-of-47 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, senior running back Diocemy Saint Juste rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown and in the process surpassed Larry Sherrer and Joey Iosefa into fourth all-time on the UH rushing list.

Defensively, Jahlani Tavai tied his career high with 14 tackles.

UH next heads to the road to face Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. HT.

