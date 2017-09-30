Standoff in Waipahu ends peacefully



For several hours tonight Honolulu police were at the scene of a standoff in Waipahu.

It was at the Leolua Regents apartment building on Waipahu Street.

A resident told us when she got home at around 5:30 p.m., officers told her she was not allowed to go to her apartment.

“We hungry, we want to use the bathroom, and we’re tired from work. We cannot do nothing. They don’t let us go in,” resident Elisa Lagutan said.

Police say they were able to negotiate with the suspect who surrendered peacefully at around 8:00 p.m.