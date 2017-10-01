Fans upset after difficulty entering Stan Sheriff Center for Clippers-Raptors preseason game

The head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers apologized to fans tonight, after many said they missed some of the NBA preseason game because it took so long to get into the Stan Sheriff Center.

People that bought tickets to the game contacted the station saying they waited in line for over an hour.

The promoter of the game, AEG Facilities, said that fans who were delayed entry until after the first quarter will receive tickets for Tuesday’s game.

You need to bring your scanned ticket(s) from tonight’s game to the Stan Sheriff Box Office during business hours. The venue’s website says their normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Statement issued by Chuck Steedman, COO, AEG Facilities, promoters of today’s game:

We apologize to fans who had difficulty entering this afternoon’s Clippers-Raptors game at the Stan Sheriff Center.

All fans who purchased tickets for today’s fame and were delayed entry to the arena until after the first quarter will receive a complimentary ticket for each one purchased for Tuesday’s upcoming game. Fans can receive the new tickets by bringing their scanned tickets from tonight’s game to the Stan Sheriff Box Office during business hours.

The Stan Sheriff Center will open 30 minutes early on Tuesday, at 5 p.m. We would like to ask all fans planning to attend Tuesday’s game to arrive early and minimize the number of personal items they bring, as items brought in will be searched prior to entry as part of the NBA’s security protocol.