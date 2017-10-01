Four killed in Maui head-on crash involving multiple vehicles

Four people are dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Maui.

It happened Saturday, Sept. 30, at approximately 6:53 p.m. on Honoapiilani Highway, just south of Kekaa Drive in Kaanapali.

According to the Maui Police Department, a white 2003 Dodge pickup truck traveling south on Honoapiilani Highway crossed left of a painted median and collided head-on into a white 2007 Toyota Camry four-door sedan traveling north on Honoapiilani Highway within the inner lane.

The Toyota Camry then collided into a black 2014 Dodge pickup truck traveling north on Honoapiilani Highway within the outer lane. A tan 2015 Toyota Sienna passenger van, also traveling north on Honoapiilani Highway within the outer lane then collided into the rear of the Toyota Camry.

Police say four people were pronounced dead at the scene:

Raymundo Hernandez-Ramirez, 52, of Lahaina. Police identified him as the male driver of the 2003 Dodge pickup truck. He was wearing his seat belt.

The male driver of the Toyota Camry. His name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Police say he was wearing his seat belt.

Charles Whipple, 36, of San Mateo, Calif., and Danille McColloch, 36, of Galt, Calif. Police identified them as rear-seat passengers in the Camry. Neither were wearing seat belts. McColloch was thrown from the vehicle.

Police say two surviving passengers in the Camry were hospitalized.

A rear-seat passenger, a 38-year-old man from Galt, Calif., was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. He was wearing his seat belt.

The front-seat passenger, a 36-year-old woman from San Mateo, Calif., was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition. She was wearing her seat belt.

The male driver of the 2014 Dodge pickup truck, a 37-year-old man from Kahului, was wearing his seat belt and was not hurt.

The male driver of the Toyota Sienna, a 55-year-old man from Napili, was not hurt. One of the passengers, a 44-year-old woman from Studio City, Calif., sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Police say everyone in the Toyota Sienna was wearing a seat belt.

Initial investigation reveals speed was a factor in the collision.

The involvement of drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This is Maui County’s 11th traffic fatality for 2017 as compared to 12 the same time last year.