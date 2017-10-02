Ask a Specialist: Living Kidney Donation

Did you know you could be a living kidney donor? This is a living person who donates a kidney to another person and changes the quality of that person’s life for the better – freeing them from being on dialysis, giving them back time to spend with loved ones. Find out more about living kidney donation and the need for donors with Dr. Jon Kai Yamaguchi, transplant surgeon at The Queen’s Transplant Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about the organ donation process, how to become a living kidney donor, and how you can register to become a donor, call the Queen’s Transplant Center at 691-8897 or go to http://queenstransplantcenter.org.