With improved detection and treatments, more breast cancer patients are surviving. The idea of survivorship is to empower survivors and their friends and family to lead happy and healthy lives beyond their diagnosis. The 3 main components are: 1. Manage side effects, 2. Encourage healthy behaviors, and 3. Coordinate medical care. Susie Chen, a radiation oncologist at the Cancer Center of Hawaii, explains.

