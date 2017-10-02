HPU to fulfill unmet tuition need for first-year students from Hawaii

Hawaii Pacific University is pledging to help send Hawaii students to school.

The university announced Monday a promise to meet 100-percent of unmet tuition need for first-year students from Hawaii.

The Holomua Commitment is the latest HPU initiative to create an innovative model of higher education.

“It is our hope that the Holomua Commitment is a positive game changer for our keiki o ka aina and education in Hawaii,” said John Y. Gotanda, president of HPU. “Our kuleana is to provide the educational opportunities they deserve, and help them develop into the next generation of leaders who are poised to make a difference in their respective communities.”

To qualify for the Holomua Commitment, students must:

Be a first-time, full-time freshman entering in fall 2018,

Be a legal resident of Hawaii, and

Meet the need requirements with a federal Expected Family Contribution lower than HPU’s tuition.

These qualifications ensure, at minimum, 100 percent of the student’s unmet tuition need is met when combined with federal grants (if applicable), institutional scholarships and/or institutional need-based grants,and federal student loans.

Click here for full terms and conditions.