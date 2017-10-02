HPU to fulfill unmet tuition need for first-year students from Hawaii

By Published:

Hawaii Pacific University is pledging to help send Hawaii students to school.

The university announced Monday a promise to meet 100-percent of unmet tuition need for first-year students from Hawaii.

The Holomua Commitment is the latest HPU initiative to create an innovative model of higher education.

“It is our hope that the Holomua Commitment is a positive game changer for our keiki o ka aina and education in Hawaii,” said John Y. Gotanda, president of HPU. “Our kuleana is to provide the educational opportunities they deserve, and help them develop into the next generation of leaders who are poised to make a difference in their respective communities.”

To qualify for the Holomua Commitment, students must:

  • Be a first-time, full-time freshman entering in fall 2018,
  • Be a legal resident of Hawaii, and
  • Meet the need requirements with a federal Expected Family Contribution lower than HPU’s tuition.

These qualifications ensure, at minimum, 100 percent of the student’s unmet tuition need is met when combined with federal grants (if applicable), institutional scholarships and/or institutional need-based grants,and federal student loans.

Click here for full terms and conditions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s