Italian Festival this Saturday, Oct. 7

By Published: Updated:

Festa Italiana, Hawaii’s first Italian festival, will take place on Saturday, October 7 from 4-10 p.m. in Kaka`ako. The festival will offer a myriad of authentic Italian and Italian-inspired experiences, including cuisine, music, art, entertainment and more, featuring local restaurants and vendors as well as chefs from Italy.

Location: Kakaako

  • Street Festival: Cooke Street (between Auahi and Pohukaina Streets)
  • VIP Experience “Passporto Italiano” (ticketed event): 449 Cooke Street

Festa Italiana is being organized by the Friends of Italy Society of Hawai`i, a local non-profit organization with the mission to foster friendship among the residents of Hawaii with an Italian background or with a special interest or feeling for things Italian by promoting a better understanding of Italian culture and traditions of past and present.

Website: www.FestaItalianaHawaii.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s