Italian Festival this Saturday, Oct. 7

Festa Italiana, Hawaii’s first Italian festival, will take place on Saturday, October 7 from 4-10 p.m. in Kaka`ako. The festival will offer a myriad of authentic Italian and Italian-inspired experiences, including cuisine, music, art, entertainment and more, featuring local restaurants and vendors as well as chefs from Italy.

Location: Kakaako

Street Festival: Cooke Street (between Auahi and Pohukaina Streets)

VIP Experience “Passporto Italiano” (ticketed event): 449 Cooke Street

Festa Italiana is being organized by the Friends of Italy Society of Hawai`i, a local non-profit organization with the mission to foster friendship among the residents of Hawaii with an Italian background or with a special interest or feeling for things Italian by promoting a better understanding of Italian culture and traditions of past and present.

Website: www.FestaItalianaHawaii.com