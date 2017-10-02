Locals shocked by deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas

Flags in Hawaii and across the country are flying at half-staff to honor the victims in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

They will stay at half-staff until sunset on Oct. 6.

At least 58 people are dead and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music festival.

Officials are calling it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“I am shocked and terribly saddened by the news of an unbelievable act of mass murder in Las Vegas. We call it The Ninth Island because we have so many family and friends living there, and most of us have visited for entertainment or for business. Today we grieve with those who have lost loved ones and pray for the injured,” said Gov. Ige.

“Today, our hearts are with the people affected by this tragedy, and with all of Las Vegas. But warm words are not enough. Thoughts and prayers won’t stop this from happening again. It’s time for Congress to finally stand up against gun violence and take action so this never happens again,” said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D, Hawaii.

We reached out to several Hawaii companies that do business in Las Vegas.

There are 15 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue locations in the area. Chief operating officer Bryan Andaya says one employee was at the concert, and was injured from being trampled.

Andaya says his injuries were not serious, and he was not hospitalized.

Hawaiian Airlines at LAS

Hawaiian Airlines says all Las Vegas operations and in-flight employees were safe and accounted for.

Some flights, however, experienced brief delays due to Sunday night’s temporary closure of the city’s McCarran International Airport following the shooting.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 17 incurred a 35-minute delay and arrived at 5:29 a.m. Monday. Flight 7 also incurred a 30-minute departure delay and departed LAS at 10:01 a.m. Monday.

Honolulu resident Cliff Harata was on that flight.

“We thought there was an accident actually, and the northbound traffic, they had stopped all the traffic I would say west of the Mandalay. All major thoroughfares, I guess they were blocked off, and the off-ramps were also being shutdown,” Harata said. “We are just fortunate it wasn’t in our area. It’s kind of crazy.”

Utah residents Micah and Chelsea Harward said, “It was unusual (on the Interstate). There was a SWAT team guy out there setting up cones. We thought that was interesting. He was in his full gear and everything. There was a lot of ambulances and you can tell something big was going on. There were some people just running down the street and kind of walking and kind of looking behind them, just, you can kind of tell they were all really nervous.”

The airline also has Flight 8 departing HNL for LAS at 3:10 p.m. and Flight 18 departing HNL at 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Effective immediately, guests holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian Airlines flights to/from/via Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS) between Oct. 2, 2017, and Oct. 3, 2017, will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee provided that:

Ticket was issued on/before October 2, 2017,

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel between October 2, 2017 and October 3, 2017, and

Changes must be made and reticketed for new flights no later than October 7, 2017.

In addition, for changes made on or before Oct. 7, 2017, to new flights, any resulting difference in fare(s) will be waived provided that change is made to the same compartment (i.e. Coach to Coach or First/Business Class to First/Business Class) and there is no change in origin and destination. For changes made to new flights on any other dates, the change fee will be waived but applicable difference in fare will be collected.

Changes to origin and/or destination or connecting/stopover point will be permitted without change fee and are subject to applicable fare difference.

Normal refund rules will apply. There will be no waiver of any applicable cancellation fees for refundable tickets and no refunds permitted on non-refundable tickets related to this event.

For tickets purchased through a travel agent, changes may be made through your travel agent, or by calling our Reservations Department at 1-800-367-5320.