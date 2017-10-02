Maui police seize dozens of allegedly illegal gaming machines during raid

Maui police officers seized dozens of what they called illegal gaming machines during a raid in Maalaea Monday.

At around 11 a.m., officers from the department’s Vice Division executed search warrants at Temple of the Pharaohs located at Maui Harbor Shops.

Officials say they received information and complaints from the public about possible illegal gaming machines inside the establishment. An investigation was initiated which resulted in officers obtaining the search warrants.

As a result of the search, 25 machines were seized and two people were arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing.

In June 2017, vice officers executed search warrants on two separate game rooms in Wailuku as a result of a similar investigation.

In those cases, numerous machines were seized and 10 people were arrested.

Those investigations are also ongoing.