Oahu teacher needs your help to win $100,000 for ‘Dream Big’ project

An Oahu teacher needs your help to win a huge grant for her school.

Stevenson Middle School teacher Tricia Morgan is one of 15 national finalists in the Farmers Insurance’s “Thank America’s Teachers Dream Big” contest.

The five teachers who receive the most online votes each get a $100,000 grant.

Morgan’s dream is to create an “Innovative Invention Imaginerium.”

She envisions a brand-new computer lab to promote science, technology, engineering, and math.

“At this day and age, it’s important for students to not only be able to understand how to code, but also to program, so they can create apps that are useful,” she said. “Our students would be able to collaborate together, and come together as problem-solvers, to reach out to the community and find solutions.”

Voting ends Oct. 29. Winners will be announced in December.

Click here to vote.