Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Honolulu Fire Department



Sam and John head to Kapolei to visit one of Oahu’s newest fire stations for Fire Safety Prevention Week. Captain Jenkins demonstrates tips on how to stay safe in the kitchen, while showing the guys some of the station’s signature meals.

ORE IDA TATER TOTS with Aioli

1 bag Ore Ida Tater Tots

Garlic salt to taste

½ teaspoon paprika

3 tablespoons green onions, chopped

Aioli:

2 tablespoons Mr. Yoshida’s Original Sauce

½ cup Kraft mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Sriracha

1 teaspoon garlic chili sauce

Prepare tater tots as directed. Season with garlic salt and paprika. Drizzle some aioli over tater tots (serve the rest in a small bowl). Garnish with green onions and serve.

SMOKED MARLIN DIP with Crudite

1 pound smoked marlin, chopped (reserve several larger pieces for plating)

1 ½ small onions, minced

2 tablespoons sweet relish

¾ cup Kraft mayonnaise

½ teaspoon black pepper

In a medium bowl, combine marlin, onions, sweet relish, mayonnaise and black pepper. Mix well. Place mixture on a serving plate and surround with marlin pieces around the mixture. Serve with your choice of vegetables (for example: carrots, celery, bell peppers, broccoli florets, asparagus).

BLACKENED AHI SASHIMI

1 pound fresh ahi, cut into smaller rectangular blocks

Rub:

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon black pepper

Dust ahi pieces with dry rub mixture. In a pan over high heat, sear each side for about 30 seconds. Remove fish from hot pan, place in a smaller dish and put in the freezer for 5 minutes to stop the cooking process. Slice and serve on mixed greens.