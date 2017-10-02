Suspects sought in Hawaii island ATM theft

Hawaii Island police need your help identifying two suspects involved in the theft of an ATM machine.

It happened on Thursday, Sept. 28, at approximately 3:24 a.m. at a retail establishment on Volcano Village Road.

According to surveillance images, two suspects reversed a pickup truck in front of the retail establishment, pried open the locked front door, and removed an ATM machine that was inside.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call Officer Ben Del Toro at (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.