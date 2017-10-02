Flood advisory issued for portions of Oahu

By Published: Updated:

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for portions of Oahu until 2:45 p.m.

At 11:46 a.m., radar indicated areas of heavy showers with rain rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour along the Koolau and Waianae Mountains. Additional heavy rainfall is expected into the afternoon and will likely spread to areas away from the mountains.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Wheeler Field, Waikele, Waiahole, Moanalua, Nanakuli, Pearl City, and Waipahu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

  • Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
  • Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
  • Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 2L45 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s