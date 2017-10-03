BREAKING: Holloway to defend title vs Edgar at UFC 218, Medeiros to face Oliveira

Waianae’s Max “Blessed” Holloway will defend his title against Frankie “The Answer” Edgar at UFC 218 in Detroit, the organization’s featherweight champion confirmed to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello Tuesday.

Holloway (18-3, 14-3 UFC) had been undergoing contract negotiations with the UFC since his 145 lb. title win over Jose Aldo in June. UFC president Dana White broke the news to DeMello in July that Holloway’s next opponent would be Edgar.

The bout is expected to headline the event, which is slated for December 2nd in Detroit, Michigan. The booking puts any hope of a UFC Hawaii event on hold to 2018, as local promoter TJ Thompson and state senator Glenn Wakai predicted to KHON2 earlier this year.

Edgar (22-5-1, 16-5-1 UFC) is the former lightweight champion of the UFC. He beat Hilo’s BJ Penn for the title back in 2010, defeating him again for a rematch for the title later that year, and winning the trilogy in 2014.

Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros (14-4, 5-4 UFC) also booked a bout at UFC 218 this afternoon. The welterweight (170 lb.) contender will face Brazil’s Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira (17-4-1, 7-2 UFC).

Maui’s women’s straw weight 12th ranked Cortney Casey will also be featured on the card. Casey (7-4, 3-3 UFC) will take on 9th ranked Felice Herrig (13-6, 4-1 UFC).

Rob DeMello will have more Tuesday night, including reaction from Holloway on the KHON2 news.