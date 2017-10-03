FBI gives tips on staying alive during an active shooter situation

Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas is a chilling reminder that violence and tragedy can strike at any time. Would you know what to do if you were suddenly thrust into an active shooting scene? This morning on Wake Up 2day, FBI Special Agent Arnold Laanui joined us in studio to talk about the proper things to do during an active shooting.

Laanui says it’s important to constantly be aware of your surroundings.

Federal guidelines says you have 3 options if you’re caught in an active shooter situation: Running is the top priority. If you can’t run, hide and stay in place until police gives you the all-clear. Your last resort is to fight – recruit others to distract and disarm the shooter.

Hawaii hosts many major events, from sporting events to concerts and law enforcement officials say there are safety protocols and procedures in place to protect people here at home.