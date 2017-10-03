Federal lawsuit filed in Hawaii challenges restrictions on abortion pill

A federal lawsuit filed in Hawaii over an abortion pill may have national impact.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit representing a Kauai doctor that challenges restrictions on the drug known as Mifeprex.

The pill can be used to terminate early pregnancies up to 10 weeks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration restricts its use to strict doctor supervision, a rule the suit says leaves women in medically underserved areas, such as Kauai, with few to no safe options for medically terminating a pregnancy.

The suit seeks to allow a prescription to be filled at retail pharmacies and more clinical settings.

