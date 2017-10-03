From candy to costumes, tips for a Halloween celebration that won’t scare your wallet

Halloween is still four weeks away, but if you’re like most people, regardless of your age, you might already be thinking of what to wear and what you need to buy.

But before you open up your wallet, we’ve got some tips on how you can save some money.

Between handing out candy, decorating, dressing up, or all the above, the price tag on celebrating Halloween can be downright spooky.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $9.1 billion on Halloween this year, up from last year’s $8.4 billion.

The average household will spend $86.13 on Halloween.

That may not sound like too much, but if you’ve got a larger family and everyone wants to dress up, you can easily go way over that.

Here’s something that might surprise you: Men plan to spend nearly $20 more on average than women, $96 compared to $77.

Enough about spending, now to how can you save.

Finance site GoBankingRates.com has these suggestions:

When it comes to costumes, don’t buy. Instead, consider trading or borrowing a costume from a friend, recycle one from a past year, or do it yourself and make a custom costume with stuff you already have and can transform on the cheap.

If you must buy a costume, compare prices between retailers and check online before checking out.

As for decorations, wait to buy. Retailers will mark down prices the closer it gets to Halloween. If you can, wait until that day to pay.

Candy is another thing you should wait to buy, and not just to keep yourself from eating it all before Halloween. Prices usually drop near Halloween and buying in bulk will save more of your money.

Aside from the numbers, the National Retail Federation also came out with a list of the top costumes for kids, adults and even pets.

