Generators running 24/7 to power parts of Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children

Residents living next to Kapiolani Medical Center asked KHON2 to get answers about noise coming from the hospital.

KHON2 learned that since Friday, parts of the hospital have been running on generators after a transformer went out.

Residents notified us through the Report It feature on our website hoping we could find out when things will get back to normal.

On Friday, Sept. 29, a transformer went out at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children.

A representative from Kapiolani Medical Center says everything is operating normally, but the generators are needed to power parts of the hospital.

A number of condo buildings surrounding the hospital’s generators.

While most people understand the need for the generator to power the hospital, Allison Lum, who lives next to the hospital, says the noise has also been difficult to deal with. “Obviously that’s important if it’s life-saving in the need to have power to the hospital, and we understand that in the community. But they haven’t been the best neighbor even before that with all the construction and all of the trucks and everything and all kinds of stuff at night. There are working families that live in this neighborhood and it’s not easy to find apartment to rent for a dog friendly place.”

Kapi’olani Medical Center they’re working with Hawaiian Electric Company to install a temporary transformer.

In the meantime the hospital says it needs to run two generators during the day and can scale back to one at night.

The hospital says it’s working on communicating the latest information to residents. In a statement the Hawaii Pacific Health said “we know that the noise of the generators running may be a disturbance for our neighbors, and we apologize and thank them for their patience and understanding.”