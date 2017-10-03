Haiku woman dies in traffic accident on Maui

A woman is dead after a traffic accident on Maui in Haiku.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The car she was in was going north on Kauikoa Road when it went into the other lane with on-coming traffic.

Her car went into the shoulder and up a dirt embankment

She was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

Police say she was not wearing her seatbelt.

She been identified as 77 year old Maryvonne P. Kosatschkow of Haiku.

The involvement speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This is Maui County’s 12th traffic fatality for 2017 as compared to 13 the same time last year.