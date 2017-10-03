Healthy cooking is easy with Spices for Life

Ka‘iulani Cowell’s new cookbook “Spices for Life” is for home cooks who want to amaze family and friends with gourmet meals—without spending hours over the stove, and without an abundance of saturated fats, salts, sugars, and refined carbohydrates. Healthy homemade meals also reduce the intake of ready-made, take-out and processed foods, which are expensive and loaded with preservatives and additives.

“Spices for Life” includes recipes like Kona Coffe Beef Stew, Kahuku Corn Chowder, Oven Roasted Hawaiian Style Kalua Pig as well as Vegetarian and Vegan dishes.

Author Ka‘iulani Cowell joins us in studio to show us how to prepare Exotic Curry Fried Rice with Mangos and Cranberries. This dish was a first place winner at the 2014 Mangos at the Moana festival at the historic Moana Surfrider.

To purchase the cookbook, special spice blends, or for additional free recipes go to: www.kaispices.com

Facebook: /kaispices

Instagram: @kaispiceshawaii

EXOTIC CURRY FRIED RICE WITH MANGOS AND CRANBERRIES

Serves 4 – 6.

Ingredients

4 cups pre-cooked long – grain rice, preferably jasmine rice (start with 2 cups raw, steam according to preferred method)

1/4 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp minced garlic

2 ½ Tbsp Ka’iulani Exotic Curry

¼ cup dried, sweetened cranberries or raisins

2 mangos, diced small

1/3 cup chopped cilantro (stems finely, leaves roughly, keep separate

3 to 4 stalks green onion, sliced fine

2 to 3 Tbsp toasted, slivered almonds or chopped macadamia nuts

The night before serving, steam rice and refrigerate.

Method

In a spacious frying pan or sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. When oil is heated, add garlic, Ka’iulani Curry, cilantro stems and cranberries.

When garlic is cooked, golden and softened, add the cooked rice. Mix well, adding curry until the rice is a beautiful golden-yellow color. That color is the key to this dish, whenever you double or half the recipe, it will always turn out.

Fold the mangos into the rice, saving some to put on top. Add most of the green onions and cilantro leaves and mix again. Then sprinkle remaining green onions and toasted nuts on top.

Variation: Add a cup or so of cooked peeled shrimp or cubed chicken or pork, seasoned with your preferred Ka‘iulani Spice. Tofu crumbles or cubed baked tofu seasoned with your preferred Ka‘iulani Spice make it vegan-friendly with a protein boost. You can add eggplant, bell pepper, etc.