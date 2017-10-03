Man hospitalized after vehicle crushed by semi-trailer truck on Kunia Road

By Published: Updated:

A man is lucky to be alive after the container attached to a semi truck landed on his car.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Kunia Road, causing the truck’s trailer to crush the top of a Lexus hatchback.

Witnesses say they helped pull the man from his vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services says the man, who is in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There’s been no update on the condition of the semi truck’s driver.

Due to the crash, Kunia Road was contraflowed near Kunia Village.

