Man pleads guilty to interfering with flight crew, will be deported to Turkey

A man arrested for interfering with crew members and attendants on a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu is headed back to Turkey.

The defense attorney for Anil Uskanli says his client agreed to a plea deal to get credit for time served and be deported to Turkey.

He has been in federal custody since the incident occurred in May.

Court documents say Uskanli started pounding on the walls of a bathroom and traces of a tranquilizer were found in his system.

Prosecutors tell us Uskanli claimed he was hallucinating and believed that he was chasing a butterfly.

He had to be detained by passengers and crew members.