Police ask for help identifying suspect in attempted kidnapping of child

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a juvenile in the Ewa Beach area.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, at approximately 7 a.m., police say the suspect attempted to coax a child into his vehicle.

He is described to be between 30 and 40 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, and medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has tattoos of an octopus and shark on his neck, a Hawaiian design on both sides of his face, and both forearms are covered in tattoos.

He was seen in a black, four-door pickup truck, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous web tip here.