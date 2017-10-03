Public warned of increased traffic, security ahead of second Clippers vs. Raptors game

Related Coverage Fans upset after difficulty entering Stan Sheriff Center for Clippers-Raptors preseason game

If you’re planning to attend Tuesday night’s NBA preseason game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors, leave early.

University of Hawaii officials are warning the public to expect increased traffic and parking at and around the Stan Sheriff Center.

More than 8,000 people are expected to attend, and will begin driving onto campus as early as 3:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and there will be extra security for ticket-holders, as required by the NBA.

No backpacks, hard-sided bags, and bags larger than 14″x14″x6″ will be allowed into the arena. All bags will be searched.

Click here for full list of prohibited items, and other important game-day details.

KHON2 encountered many upset and frustrated fans during Sunday’s preseason game. Some said it took so long to get into the center, they missed the entire first half.

Following the event, promoter AEG Facilities issued an apology and offered free tickets to Tuesday’s game.

“We would like to ask all fans planning to attend Tuesday’s game to arrive early and minimize the number of personal items they bring, as items brought in will be searched prior to entry as part of the NBA’s security protocol,” it said in a statement.