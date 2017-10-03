State to temporarily close three Kakaako parks over illegal camping concerns, damage

Three public parks in Kakaako will be closed indefinitely.

The Hawaii Community Development Authority (HCDA) announced Tuesday that it will be temporarily closing the Waterfront, Gateway, and the Kewalo Basin parks to all users starting at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Officials say the parks have “suffered significant and substantial damage from the recent inundation of illegal campers from other parts of the island and the lack of criminal trespass enforcement during park closure hours.”

HCDA executive director Jesse Souki says damage at the park is estimated to be at least half-a-million dollars and includes 30 light poles that were hacked as well as broken sprinklers, sinks, toilets, and light fixtures.

View HCDA’s letter to park users here.

“The purpose of the park closure is for the maintenance and protection of the area and the safety and welfare of persons using the park. In particular, Waterfront Park is being closed due to the increased number of exposed live voltage wires on at least 30 light poles, the increased number of loose dogs and related dog attacks of park users, the increased number of vandalized and broken fixtures such as bathroom sinks/toilets, and the amount of trash and human waste, etc. HCDA is unable to manage the park under these conditions without closing it first.

Gateway and Kewalo Basin Parks are being closed for maintenance given recent large events and future planned events. HCDA is coordinating its efforts across all parks to efficiently deploy public resources.”

The letter goes on to say: “Some areas of the park require less attention. We will reopen those areas in a phased approach as soon as possible. We anticipate that the Waterfront Park will remain closed the longest, since it has sustained the most damage.”

Enforcement of the closure will be handled by state sheriffs under the Department of Public Safety.

The State Homeless Coordinator will be conducting outreach to illegal campers who may be homeless, over 120 tents and 180 individual campers at last count.

