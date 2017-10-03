Students gather for annual pet blessing at Cathedral of St. Andrew

A special blessing was held at the Cathedral of St. Andrew Tuesday, with pets as the guests of honor.

St. Andrew’s Schools students brought their pets — dogs, cats, guinea pigs, birds, and even fish — to be blessed by Episcopal priests at the cathedral altar.

Those who couldn’t bring their actual pets brought pictures instead.

“It’s a fun way for them to get involved in chapel, and for them to enjoy having their pets here and have them be blessed,” said class president Jordan Jones.

“She’s like an annoying little sister,” said eighth-grader Jemma Stollberg of her dog, Cici. “Sometimes she’s hard to deal with, but you wouldn’t want to live without them. I’m just glad we’ve managed to have her for so many years, and I hope she’ll be around for many more pet blessings.”

The annual tradition was held on the eve of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron of all creatures.