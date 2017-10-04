After training camp, Clippers stars wish to return to Hawaii

“I mean ten days in Hawaii. I would do that all day.”

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers gave Hawaii NBA fans a lot of hope for a return trip following the Clips’ 98-84 win over the Raptors Tuesday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The win capped off an eight-day camp in the Aloha State for “Lob City”, who enjoyed team bonding through a trip to Peal Harbor and races on an outrigger canoe.

“The Hawaii fans here have been unbelievable and everybody from Hawaii has embraced us.” Former all-star forward Blake Griffin added.

“Energy in the arena on both nights was amazing, so I think its definitely something we’d definitely look forward to again.”

The Clippers played in front of near sellout crowds at the Stan Sheriff Center with an electricity rivaling regular season games. The atmosphere was specifically spectacular during the first half of Tuesday’s game, where the Clippers displayed a plethora of their patented alley-oop dunks that earned them the moniker “Lob City”.

“I enjoyed it out here man.” Fellow all-star DeAndre Jordan said.

“I’ve been out here a few times with my family. When you come out here we got another Fan base out here who love our team 1-15 and just to see the those kids smile yesterday at Stevenson middle school was cool and I hope that we can come back.”

Rivers added during his postgame press conference Tuesday that he does have a say in the organization’s plans for future preseason trips, adding that he loved what he experienced in Hawaii.

“Really everyone treated us like gold. This was an amazing trip. We got to see things and as far as the camps that I’ve been to, this is as nice of a camp setting that I’ve ever been on it was terrific.”

The Clippers open their season in Los Angeles against the Lakers on October 19th.