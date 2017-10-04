Aloun Farms prepares for 17th annual Pumpkin Festival

With fall in full swing, Aloun Farms is getting ready for its 17th annual Pumpkin Festival.

The largest pumpkin festival in the state kicks off Oct. 14 and takes place over three weekends: Oct. 14-15, Oct. 21-22, and Oct. 28-29, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Follow the orange pumpkin flags along Old Farrington Highway between Kapolei and Waipahu to find the farm.

Guests can enjoy free tractor hayrides, live entertainment, a petting zoo, carnival games, pony rides, and the chance to pick up fresh corn, string beans, sunflowers, and a dozen varieties of pumpkin. (Pumpkins will be priced according to size.)

On Oct. 14 and 15, festival-goers can take part in free farm activities at the keiki fun zone.

On Oct. 21, sponsor United Healthcare Community Plan will offer free entry and special giveaways for its members.

Oct. 28 is “All American Day” with Dita Hollifield. There will be costume contests, free carnival games, and free entry to all military card holders.

The Hawaii Foodbank will be on hand to accept canned food donations. With each donation, visitors will receive a mini-pumpkin or gourd.

General admission is $3 per person and free for keiki ages 2 and under.

Receive free entry if you bring two garbage-sized bags of gently used clothes to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hawaii, United Cerebral Palsy of Hawaii, and National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii.

Click here for more information or call (808) 677-9516.

