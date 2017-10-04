Ask HPD: What is the Citizens Police Academy

The Citizens Police Academy – or CPA – is an interactive program designed to educate citizens about HPD policies and procedures, the criminal justice system, and ways to prevent and reduce crime. The first CPA class was in September 1994. Since then, more than 580 citizens have completed the program.

If someone is interested in the program, how can he/she apply?

For information regarding the Citizens Police Academy, please call the HPD’s Community Affairs Division at 723-3475, Monday through Friday, between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.