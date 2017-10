A man was critically injured while riding his bicycle in Kalihi Wednesday.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. King Street and Kaili Street.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the bicyclist, who is in his 60s or 70s, was apparently hit by a dump truck.

He was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

The westbound lanes of N. King Street were closed at Kalihi Street as police investigated and cleared the scene.