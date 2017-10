Black Sheep Cream Co. is a delicious local ice cream shop. You can normally find them near Costco Waipio, but this weekend they will be in town at the Oh Baby! Family Expo. Tasi Reid, owner of Black Sheep Cream Co. joined us this morning with the details.

