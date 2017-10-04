Contraflow scheduled on Ala Moana Blvd. for up to six weekends

Drivers along Ala Moana Boulevard will encounter a major traffic change on the weekends.

The road will be closed in either the eastbound or westbound direction between Queen and Piikoi streets over the next six weekends in October and November for repair work.

For the weekend of October 7-9, 2017, all eastbound lanes will be closed, and traffic will be contraflowed in the westbound lanes with two lanes open for westbound traffic and one lane open for eastbound traffic.

The contraflow direction will change the following weekends depending on the amount of work completed during the closure.

Lane closures are tentatively scheduled from 5 a.m. Saturdays through 5 a.m. Mondays as follows:

Oct. 7-Oct. 9

Oct. 14-Oct. 16

Oct. 21-Oct. 23

Oct. 28-Oct. 30

Nov. 4-Nov. 6

Nov. 11-Nov. 13 (tentative)

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says weekend closures allow crews to work continuously and expedite the completion of the overall project in half the time.

In anticipation of the holiday season, HDOT will not schedule weekend closures from Thanksgiving through early January 2018.

The closures are necessary to repair the existing drainage system. Construction crews will replace the top segment of a double box culvert that runs beneath Ala Moana Boulevard. Construction will remove the existing pavement and median, replace the top slab of the culvert and then restore the pavement and median to match the existing roadway.

Electronic message boards will be posted to inform motorists of the closures. Emergency vehicles, first responders and TheBus have been notified and will not be allowed through the work zone. All vehicles will be detoured to use the contraflow lanes. Police officers and/or flagmen will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

HDOT advises motorists to be prepared, avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes such as Waimanu Street, Kona Street or Kapiolani Boulevard. Roadwork is weather permitting.