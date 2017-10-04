House lawmakers announce change in leadership

By Published:

House Speaker Scott K. Saiki accepted Wednesday the resignation of Rep. Cindy Evans (North Kona, Kohala) as House Majority Leader.

Evans offered her resignation as Majority Leader during the legislative special session held in August of this year.

Rep. Della Au Belatti (Makiki, Tantalus, Papakolea, McCully, Pawaa, Manoa) was named new House Majority Leader, with Hawaii Island Rep. Mark M. Nakashima (Hamakua, Hilo) appointed to fill Au Belatti’s previous position as Vice Speaker of the House.

Evans will assume Nakashima’s chairmanship of the Economic Development and Business Committee.

The new House leadership positions follow:

Speaker: Scott K. Saiki (McCully, Kaheka, Kakaako, Downtown)

Vice Speaker: Mark M. Nakashima (Hamakua, North Hilo, South Hilo)

Majority Leader: Della Au Belatti (Makiki, Tantalus, Papakolea, McCully, Pawaa, Manoa)

Majority Floor Leader: Dee Morikawa (Niihau, Lehua, Koloa, Waimea)

Majority Policy Leader:

  • Kaniela Ing (Kihei, Wailea, Makena)
  • Jarrett Keohokalole (Kaneohe, Kahaluu, Waiahole)

Majority Whip:

  • Henry J.C. Aquino (Waipahu)
  • Aaron Ling Johanson (Moanalua, Red Hill, Foster Village, Aiea, Fort Shafter, Moanalua Gardens, Aliamanu, Lower Pearlridge)
  • Chris Lee (Kailua, Waimanalo)
  • Justin H. Woodson (Kahului, Puunene, Old Sand Hills, Maui Lani)

Speaker Emeritus:

  • Calvin K.Y. Say (St. Louis Heights, Palolo, Maunalani Heights, Wilhelmina Rise, Kaimuki)
  • Joseph M Souki (Kahakuloa, Waihee, Waiehu, Puuohala, Wailuku, Waikapu)

