Kauai pilot project aims to reduce truancy

Kauai is working to bring down the number of students who are chronically absent from school.

It’s part of a new pilot project, mirrored after a similar program on Oahu which saw successful results.

The project is focused on the West Kauai school complex.

Parents of students who miss class 15 times or more will be contacted by the D.O.E, and they will try to help cut down on absences.

If that doesn’t work, the courts and a probation officer will step in.

The goal is to provide help before it gets to that point.