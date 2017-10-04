Police seek help identifying suspect in two Pearl City robberies

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male wanted for two counts of second-degree robbery.

The incidents occurred in the Pearl City area.

On Friday, Sept. 15, at approximately 7:43 p.m., a victim was leaving urgent care when the suspect came from behind and pulled her purse, dragging her along the ground. The suspect fled when a security guard chased him.

Then at approximately 7:55 p.m., a suspect matching the same description attempted to pull a purse away from another complainant at the Walmart Pearl City. The suspect fled when multiple witnesses chased him.

The suspect is described to be between 18 and 20 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, and 120 to 130 pounds, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips online here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.