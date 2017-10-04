Proposal aims to stop illegal ‘apartment homes’ by adding caps, requirements

Lawmakers continue to take action after Always Investigating exposed a growing trend earlier this year: big houses that may be operating as apartment buildings.

Some of these new big houses are often rented out to many different families, despite being permitted for single- or at most two-family occupancy.

Honolulu City Councilman Trevor Ozawa has introduced a measure to cap the number of bedrooms and wet bars dwellings can have, and to increase off-street parking requirements for every 500 extra square feet under the roof.

After our investigation first aired earlier this year, the Honolulu City Council passed a resolution asking for more enforcement and new rule proposals from the county department that oversees building codes.