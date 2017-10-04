‘Red Hat Hero’ from Las Vegas mass shooting located



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman and her three friends from San Diego, California were in the front row when they heard a barrage of bullets start raining down at the beginning of what would become the deadliest shooting in modern American history.

“We were laying down, ducking for three rounds,” said Danielle Rorick, one of the women from San Diego.

Rorick says they didn’t know what to do until a man in a red hat made the decision for them.

“He popped up and was like, ‘No, we need to go’,” said Rorick.

The man in the red hat helped Rorick and a number of other people hop over a fence that night. Rorick says his assistance led them to shelter and safety.

In the chaos, they lost the man in the red hat. They didn’t know who he was but wanted to find him, both to make sure he made it out and to thank him.

“I put it out there yesterday, just wanting to thank this red hat hero. Everyone laughed, with only 91 [Facebook] friends, that someone would find him. But after 1000 people shared it, you were found,” said Larry Rorick, Danielle’s husband.

The Roricks found Albuquerque native, Anthony Chavez. The red hat he was wearing is an old Albuquerque Dukes, now the Albuquerque Isotopes, hat.

“I always wear the Albuquerque Dukes hat,” said Chavez.

Chavez was at the concert with his girlfriend.

“What I remember is hearing the initial gunfire and trying to figure out where it was coming from,” said Chavez.

Chavez said he knew that they were in a bad spot and that they had to get out of there.

“We were all pretty much just sitting ducks. If we had sat there it could’ve been a different story,” said Chavez.

A feeling later confirmed by a Las Vegas fireman.

“You guys were definitely in the kill zone. In the worst spot, you could be. Every bullet had to go around you guys or over your heads. That front right part of the stage was not a good place to be for sitting and waiting it out,” said Larry Rorick, recounting what a fireman told his wife that night.

Chavez first lifted his girlfriend over the fence. She hid behind a lighting system while Chavez lifted at least four other women over the fence. Chavez says he doesn’t remember much after the initial shots rang out.

“I just thought I was doing the right thing by helping whoever I can next to me,” said Chavez.

Rorick recalls the moments Chavez stepped in clearly.

“You got all the girls over that fence. You helped us make that decision of what we wanted to do and you got us going,” said Danielle to Chavez.

Chavez doesn’t consider himself a hero. However, thousands of people online, do.

“These people they call me a hero and it’s just hard to accept what people are telling me, you know. [They say] you should be proud of it and just be glad you actually helped those people,” said Chavez.

“When bullets are flying that fast and you make a decision to stop and help someone else out, you’re absolutely a hero,” said Rorick.

Chavez says after he helped people over the fence, he stayed in the location for at least another hour. He says he helped direct people who were injured to ambulances and people who were fleeing to safe locations.

As for his now-famous red hat, he says it may be time to hang it up and hold on to the memories.