UFC fighter Tavares describes outpouring of community support following Las Vegas massacre

Before the end of 2017, seven of 10 Hawaii fighters currently under UFC contract will enter the octagon.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will face Frankie Edgar on Dec. 2 in Detroit.

First on the schedule, however, is Hilo native Brad Tavares.

The 29-year-old middleweight fighter will face 13-ranked Thales Leites on the undercard of UFC 216 Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Tavares has called the Ninth Island home for over five years.

He says he was rattled by Sunday’s horrific mass shooting, but it’s the response that has followed that serves as his inspiration as he prepares for this weekend.

“The one thing that came out of all that tragedy is to see that the Vegas community, although it may be a community of transplants, where the majority of people here are not from here, you know? It’s hard to find someone who was born and raised in Las Vegas, that is still here in Las Vegas. The majority of people that you meet are from all walks of life,” Tavares told KHON2.

“You know yourself there’s a lot of locals here. This is the Ninth Island. But to see after what happened Sunday night, to see how the community is pulling together to help one another, donating blood, donating their time, goods, supplies, money, whatever it is, the community is just coming together, being there for one another. It give you that real aloha spirit, you know that feeling. It’s just motivation for me to fight for not only for Hawaii but for Vegas now, to put a show on for these people and carry them in my heart,” he continued.

Upcoming fights featuring Hawaii fighters in UFC:

October 7 – UFC 216

Las Vegas, Nevada

Brad Tavares (15-5) vs. (13) Thales Leites (27-7)

3:15 p.m. HST on UFC Fight Pass

October 28 – UFC Fight Night

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Boston Salmon vs. Augusto Mendes

November 25 – UFC Fight Night

Shanghai, China

Kailin Curran vs. Xiaonan Yan

December 2 – UFC 218

Detroit, Michigan

Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira

Cortney Casey vs. Felice Herrig

December 30 – UFC 219

Las Vegas, Nevada

Louis Smolka vs. Matheus Nicolau