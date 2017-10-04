Watch what happens: Dinosaur encounters flamingo on Kauai beach

Have you ever wondered what would happen if a Tyrannosaurus rex came face-to-face with a flamingo?

Sure, it’s not a common sight, but a family from Utah decided to change that during a visit to Kauai.

The Walter family shared video with us of a T-rex lurking in the bushes. He takes off full-speed toward the beach, where he finds a flamingo.

He encounters a bit of a stumble before enjoying some R&R.

It may seem silly, but Scott Walter says there’s a deeper meaning behind it.

“With all the drama going on in the world, and the sad news that’s on the news for the shootings and the horrible things that happen in the world, I just want people to smile and just enjoy life in general. Make the best of what you have here on the earth, with your family and friends and those close to you,” Walter said. “I’m not a big Halloween fan or anything like that, but I do love to make people smile and laugh. Just enjoy life. I decided I can get into the T-rex thing, so I just take T-rex pretty much everywhere I find an opportunity to make somebody smile.”

Walter says he bought the dinosaur costume a year ago today, and brings it wherever he goes to make people smile.

Walter says he and his family leave Friday, and hope to make more T-rex appearances before then.