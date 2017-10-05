BREAKING: Kamehameha-Kapalama DB Kalamaku Kuewa invited to the Polynesian Bowl

Many think he could be the most undervalued player in the state.

Kamehameha-Kapalama defensive back Kalamaku Kuewa has is no longer flying under the radar, as the senior is invited to the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

Cover2 analyst and former NFL safety Rich Miano gushed about Kuewa’s abilities on this week’s episode.

“I spoke to his head coach Abu Ma’afala, and this kid is a play maker” Miano said.

“You talk about 8 picks, 1 to the house, 3 forced fumbles, 4 passes broken up. The kid reminds me of Mana Silva the former Kamehameha-Hawaii great also played for the University of Hawaii and the national football league. When the ball is in the air there’s nobody that goes to it better. He is a ball hawk, a center fielder. This kid should get Division 1 scholarships. He also plays baseball, and this is the exact reason there is a Polynesian Bowl. To give opportunities and exposure. This kid needs to get more noticed.”

The second annual Polynesian Bowl will be played on Saturday January 20th at Aloha Stadium.

Other players from Hawaii invited are Saint Francis safety Wembley Mailei, Kamehameha defensive end Jonah Welch, Saint Louis defensive backs Isaiah Tufaga and kama Moore, Punahou offensive lineman Alama Uluave, Kahuku defensive end Samson Reed, Waianae linebacker Kana’i Mauga, ‘Iolani receiver Justin Genovia along with three players from Kapolei being DE Kukea Emmsley, LB Rocky Savea, and DT Aaron Faumui, Kailua offensive lineman Sione Veikoso, Mililani offensive lineman Noah Williams, as well as Pearl City defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

To view the entire 2018 Polynesian Bowl roster and game information via the Hawaii Prep World CLICK HERE.

Every Thursday two local standouts will be announced to the game’s roster with the Hawaii Prep World revealing a player at noon Hawaii time. The second weekly player will be announced on Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly, which airs Thursdays at 9:30pm on KHON2.