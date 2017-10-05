City says lights at Waialua District Park will likely take years to replace

Related Coverage Waialua park left in the dark

The lack of lights has prevented youth sports and recreational teams from using the park at night.

A North Shore park will be left in the dark for a couple more years.

We first told you about the issue back in June.

The city removed several lights at Waialua District Park over safety concerns, but the lights were never replaced.

State Rep. Lauren Matsumoto sent a letter to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s office requesting that the lights be replaced.

“We’ve had several calls from the community about the lights, and this hasn’t been an issue that’s just been in recent months. It’s been going on for years,” Matsumoto said. “This issue really needs to be resolved for the safety and well-being for all those on North Shore.”

But the mayor sent a letter back saying the project would take a few more years to complete.

In a statement, the city says it is in the process of securing a design consultant for what is anticipated to be a multimillion-dollar project to replace the lights.

The city says an early estimate points toward the project being completed in a couple of years.