Cool Down Drink Up



The Cover2 team sends some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te‘o: All the men and women who keep our athletes safe and healthy enough to compete for another day.

Rich Miano: Washington State’s Hercules Mataafa creates havoc in the backfield and in the Pac-12. He may be the most impactful defender in the Pac.

Sam Spangler: Former Kamehameha wide receiver and current surfer Ezekiel Lau, who just won the EDP Billabong Pro Cascais qualifying series event.

Rob DeMello: Thane Milhon and Konawaena High School’s sports media program. Our future bosses are big-time contributors to Cover2.