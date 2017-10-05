Crews battle blaze at apartment building on Kapiolani Blvd.

Firefighters were called to a building fire on Kapiolani Boulevard Thursday.
The fire was first reported at around 1:10 p.m. and three alarms were called.
The building is described as a four-story walk-up.
Stay with KHON2.com for updates.
Firefighters were called to a building fire on Kapiolani Boulevard Thursday.
The fire was first reported at around 1:10 p.m. and three alarms were called.
The building is described as a four-story walk-up.
Stay with KHON2.com for updates.
Advertisement
Advertisement