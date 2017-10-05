Early morning car accident past Makaha leaves one person dead, another hospitalized

By Published: Updated:

Around 2:25 a.m. a motor vehicle collision occurred on Farrington Highway, leaving one person dead.

According to Honolulu Police Department, the car flipped near Keaau Beach Park past Makaha.

Two people were inside the car and were transported to Queen’s Punchbowl Hospital.

Farrington Highway is completely closed between Keaau Beach Park and Waikomo Beach Park to investigate the accident.

Keaau Homestead Road is being used as a turn around area. Drive with caution and expect delays.

HPD is on the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s