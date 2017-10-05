Florida woman caught on camera kicking dog inside elevator

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised.

AVENTURA, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida woman was caught on camera repeatedly kicking a small dog in a condominium elevator.

Video shows the woman cornering the Yorkie-Shih Tzu mix and kicking the dog incessantly.

She stops only to press a floor number, then returns to abusing the defenseless pet until the elevator doors open.

“Based on the video, we found sufficient evidence to place her under arrest for animal cruelty,” Aventura Police Sgt. Chris Gorantis said.

Police arrested 24-year-old Keevonna Wilson on Sept. 26, just six days after the alleged crime.

Just 9 minutes earlier, surveillance cameras appear to catch Wilson kicking the dog in the head.

Police said Miami-Dade Animal Services reported the beating and took the dog into their custody.

“The animal sustained two contusions, and at this time, he’s with animal care,” Gorantis said.

The two contusions were to the dog’s abdomen and ear.

Police arrested Wilson and charged her with felony animal cruelty. She is currently out on bond.

The dog is now recovering and is in foster care.