Former Hawaii soldier reportedly in viral image taken during Vegas massacre

An image captured during a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night has gone viral, and the man in it reportedly has ties to Hawaii.

Photographer David Becker took a photo of a man shielding a stranger with his body as bullets rained down around them.

According to a caption by Getty Images, Becker saw the man help the woman up and both walked away.

The Daily Mail identified the man as Matthew Cobos, and said that after he helped the woman to safety, he ran back to tend to others who had been injured.

The U.S. Army confirms Cobos was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks.

He left the Army in May.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what drove Stephen Paddock to open fire on 22,000 fans at a country music festival from his 32nd-floor hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel casino before killing himself.

Fifty-nine people died and more than 500 were wounded in what’s being called the deadliest massacre in modern U.S. history.