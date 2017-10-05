Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1



Castle vs. (9) Campbell

OIA Division I playoffs continue in Ewa beach, where ninth-ranked Campbell will play host to Castle Friday night.

The winner gets Leilehua in the quarterfinals.

Under first-year head coach John Hao, the Knights have already accomplished their preseason goal of making the postseason.

Now, it’s about building on that as optimism for the future in Kaneohe stands taller than the Koolau range.

Kick-off is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Campbell.

Aiea vs. Kapolei

Elsewhere in the OIA Division I opening round, a rematch of the inaugural D-II league championship game.

Kapolei will face Aiea in the Second City with the winner getting the defending champions of Kahuku.

An interesting note: Since the 0-3 loss to Na Alii, the Hurricanes have won 11 straight against the green-and-white.

After a bizarre regular season, it could be one of the toughest outs in the tournament.

Kick-off is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kapolei.

Radford vs. (10) Farrington

Closing out the opening round, Waianae awaits the winner of 10th-ranked Farrington and Radford.

The Governors will host their first playoff game at Edward “Skippa” Diaz Stadium.

Kick-off is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Farrington.